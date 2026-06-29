US Says Trump Envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner To Attend Iran Talks In Doha

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to attend high-level US-Iran talks in Doha aimed at advancing the peace process | X @SteveWitkoff & File Pic

Washington, June 29: The United States has announced that a high-level meeting on Iran will be held in Doha on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump's top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attending. Technical-level talks will also continue on the sidelines.

Trump said in a social media post on Monday that Iran had requested the meeting and that it would take place in the Qatari capital, without providing further details.

Shortly afterwards, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Fox News that Witkoff and Kushner would participate in the discussions.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week, as we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of those high-level talks will be the technical talks," she said.

Ceasefire Under Strain

Leavitt said the US remained committed to the ceasefire but warned that any attacks would be met with a response.

"As far as we're concerned, we're holding up our end of the ceasefire. Violence will be met with violence," Leavitt added.

The US and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding on June 17 to end four months of conflict. Under the agreement, both sides committed to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes.

However, the agreement has come under pressure following tit-for-tat strikes over the weekend. The renewed tensions followed an Iranian projectile striking a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Both the US and Iran have accused each other of violating the interim ceasefire.

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"There were attacks on commercial vessels that the United States of America, directed by the president, responded to, and that will continue to happen, but we hope we don't see that. The president obviously wants to see the peace process play out," Leavitt said on the "Fox & Friends" programme.