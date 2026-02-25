'India Stands With Israel': PM Modi In Knesset - VIDEO

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), extended condolences over the 'barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7'. "We feel your pain... India stands with Israel... in this moment & beyond," PM Modi said, adding, "No cause can justify murder of civilians."

PM Modi is the first Indian leader to address the Knesset. He said that "India has also endured the pain of terrorism" and recounted the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost.

PM Modi reiterated India's uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with conviction in this moment and beyond,” he added.

“No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli civilians,” he added.

“The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region,” PM Modi said, expressing support for the Gaza peace initiative, saying it holds promise for a just and durable peace in the region.

Earlier, members of the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, gave a standing ovation and a huge round of applause to PM Modi as he arrived at Israel's House of Representatives.

Chants of 'Modi-Modi' reverberated at the Knesset as PM Modi arrived to attend the official reception ceremony along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.