 'India Stands With Israel': PM Modi In Knesset - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'India Stands With Israel': PM Modi In Knesset - VIDEO

'India Stands With Israel': PM Modi In Knesset - VIDEO

Addressing Israel’s Knesset, PM Narendra Modi condemned the October 7 Hamas attack as barbaric and said no cause can justify killing civilians. Recalling the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, he reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Lawmakers gave Modi a standing ovation as he became the first Indian leader to address the House.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), extended condolences over the 'barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7'. "We feel your pain... India stands with Israel... in this moment & beyond," PM Modi said, adding, "No cause can justify murder of civilians."

PM Modi is the first Indian leader to address the Knesset. He said that "India has also endured the pain of terrorism" and recounted the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost.

Read Also
PM Modi's ‘Saffron Moment’ With Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Goes Viral During Israel Visit...
article-image

PM Modi reiterated India's uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with conviction in this moment and beyond,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
'More Than A Friend': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails PM Modi In Knesset Remarks
'More Than A Friend': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails PM Modi In Knesset Remarks
BMC Budget 2026–27: Smart Parking, AI Citizen Coach, Underground Parking And Green Projects Set To Transform Mumbai
BMC Budget 2026–27: Smart Parking, AI Citizen Coach, Underground Parking And Green Projects Set To Transform Mumbai
'India Stands With Israel': PM Modi In Knesset - VIDEO
'India Stands With Israel': PM Modi In Knesset - VIDEO
Mumbai Tree Transplantation Under Scrutiny: NGT Seeks Survival Data From MCGM Over Infrastructure Projects
Mumbai Tree Transplantation Under Scrutiny: NGT Seeks Survival Data From MCGM Over Infrastructure Projects

“No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli civilians,” he added.

“The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region,” PM Modi said, expressing support for the Gaza peace initiative, saying it holds promise for a just and durable peace in the region.

Earlier, members of the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, gave a standing ovation and a huge round of applause to PM Modi as he arrived at Israel's House of Representatives.

Chants of 'Modi-Modi' reverberated at the Knesset as PM Modi arrived to attend the official reception ceremony along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Follow us on