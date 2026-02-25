 PM Modi's ‘Saffron Moment’ With Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Goes Viral During Israel Visit - VIDEO
PM Modi's 'Saffron Moment' With Benjamin Netanyahu's Wife Sara Goes Viral During Israel Visit - VIDEO

PM Modi's ‘Saffron Moment’ With Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Goes Viral During Israel Visit - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted moment with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv for his two-day visit. Netanyahu jokingly pointed out that his wife Sara’s orange outfit matched Modi’s saffron pocket square. Modi is set to meet President Isaac Herzog and address the Knesset during the trip.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday landed in Tel Aviv for his two-day visit to Israel. A light-hearted “saffron moment” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara took place as PM Modi arrived at the airport.

During the exchange of pleasantries, Netanyahu lightheartedly remarked on the coordinated shades of saffron shared by the Israeli first lady and PM Modi. During their exchange, Netanyahu pointed toward his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and remarked to PM Modi, “See what she wore?”

The remark referred to Sara Netanyahu’s orange outfit that closely matched the saffron pocket square worn by PM Modi.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, was also present among those receiving PM Modi. During his visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and would also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

