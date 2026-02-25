PM Modi's ‘Saffron Moment’ With Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Goes Viral During Israel Visit - VIDEO

X

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday landed in Tel Aviv for his two-day visit to Israel. A light-hearted “saffron moment” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara took place as PM Modi arrived at the airport.

During the exchange of pleasantries, Netanyahu lightheartedly remarked on the coordinated shades of saffron shared by the Israeli first lady and PM Modi. During their exchange, Netanyahu pointed toward his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and remarked to PM Modi, “See what she wore?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The remark referred to Sara Netanyahu’s orange outfit that closely matched the saffron pocket square worn by PM Modi.

Read Also PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour During State Visit To Israel

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, was also present among those receiving PM Modi. During his visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and would also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.