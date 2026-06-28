India Slams Pakistan Over Karachi Attack Allegations, Calls For Crackdown On Terror Infrastructure

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Sunday strongly dismissed Pakistan's allegations linking New Delhi to the recent militant attack on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi, describing the claims as "baseless" and urging Islamabad to focus on eliminating terrorist infrastructure operating within its own borders.

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Responding to reports in Pakistani media that sought to blame India for the assault, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically rejected the accusations. He said Pakistan should refrain from making unfounded allegations and instead take meaningful action against terror groups active on its territory.

Jaiswal also asserted that Pakistan should stop relying on terrorism as an instrument of state policy and address the security challenges originating from within the country.

The MEA's remarks came a day after heavily armed militants stormed the Sindh Rangers' Bhittai Wing headquarters in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. According to Pakistani authorities, the attackers rammed a vehicle through the main gate before entering the compound and throwing grenades, triggering multiple explosions and an intense gunfight.

Security personnel, assisted by Special Security Unit commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force, carried out a nearly 90-minute operation. Officials said six militants were killed and one was captured alive, while four Rangers personnel lost their lives.

The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The incident has renewed concerns over Pakistan's internal security as authorities launched a fresh investigation and tightened security across the area.