India Slams JD Vance’s 'Indentured Servants' Remark On H-1B Workers Amid US Green Card Sponsorship Restrictions | Video |

New Delhi: India has strongly criticised US Vice-President JD Vance for describing Indian H-1B workers as “foreign indentured servants”, calling the remarks “unwarranted” and “deeply offensive”.

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In a post on X, Vance said the US had decided to suspend Microsoft’s participation in the PERM programme following an ongoing investigation. This means the company would no longer be able to sponsor eligible H-1B workers for permanent residency through the programme, he said. Vance said the Trump administration wanted companies to “employ American workers” and could not “lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants”.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the description ignored the contribution of highly skilled Indian professionals to the US economy and innovation ecosystem.

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“Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial-legacy connotations is deeply offensive,” Jaiswal said.

The criticism came after the Trump administration announced a crackdown on alleged visa-programme fraud and restricted some companies from applying for permanent labour certification under the PERM green-card sponsorship programme.

Companies affected reportedly include Microsoft, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and HCL Technologies.

Jaiswal clarified that the PERM restrictions did not, by themselves, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of their holders and dependants. However, eligible employees of affected companies could face delays or difficulties in obtaining permanent residency. He said the programme benefited both countries by enabling US companies to access skilled talent, supporting innovation and research, and enhancing productivity and competitiveness. India expected all stakeholders to recognise these mutual benefits, he added.

Jaiswal said India and the US continued to discuss a Bilateral Trade Agreement, with negotiations aimed at a mutually beneficial outcome.

He also highlighted the formation of the Group of Friends for the Safety of Seafarers, an initiative launched by India and Liberia.