'Come Back, Let's Build India': Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Urges Indians In US To Return Home After Green Card Restrictions

Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu | IANS Image

Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has appealed to Indian professionals living in the United States to return home, arguing that growing uncertainty over American immigration policies presents an opportunity to strengthen India's technology sector.

In a post on X on Friday, Vembu acknowledged the contributions Indians have made to America's technological development but expressed concern about changing attitudes towards immigrant professionals.

His message ended with a call to action: "Come back, let's build India."

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Appeal follows US Green Card programme restrictions

Vembu's remarks came after the US Department of Labour reportedly suspended eight technology companies from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme, citing ongoing federal investigations.

The companies named in the report include Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini.

PERM is generally a necessary step for employers seeking employment-based permanent residency for foreign workers.

The reported restrictions do not invalidate existing H-1B visas but could affect the Green Card sponsorship process.

Indian nationals account for approximately 70% of H-1B visa holders, making changes to employment-based immigration particularly significant for the community.

Vembu said professionals who have established careers and families in America could face difficult decisions about their future.

However, he encouraged them to view the situation as an opportunity to contribute to India's development.

Vembu has previously encouraged Indians working overseas to consider returning home.

In an open letter published in April, he discussed concerns about perceptions of Indian professionals in the American labour market.

He argued that India's international standing would increasingly depend on its technological capabilities.

Following the announcement of a $100,000 surcharge on certain new US visa applications in September 2025, Vembu again urged Indian professionals not to live in fear.

Having studied at Princeton University and worked in the US before returning to India, Vembu has personal experience of both technology ecosystems.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Ministry has emphasised the economic value of talent mobility between the two countries.

His latest appeal comes as Indian professionals navigating lengthy Green Card queues assess their employment and residency options.