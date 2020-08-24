India should pressurise Pakistan for Dawood Ibrahim's handover: Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the Centre should exert pressure on the Pakistan government for the extradition of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim to India.

Athawale said that criminals like Ibrahim "deserve to be hanged". "The Indian government should pressurise the Pakistan government for handing over of Dawood Ibrahim as he was the mastermind behind the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice said in a statement.