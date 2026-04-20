‘India Should Not Call Itself Vishwaguru’: BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Calls For Use Of Sanskrit In Modern Science | ANI

New Delhi: Batting for greater promotion of Sanskrit and its use even in quantum computing, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi on Monday said India is not a 'vishwaguru' (global teacher) anymore and this term should not be used.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Joshi also made a strong pitch for making Sanskrit India's official language, saying many people, including B R Ambedkar, made efforts for it in the past, but the proposals were not cleared.

He was speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the central office of the Sanskrit Bharati, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

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Asked about his view on India's role in the promotion of Sanskrit at a time when India has become a 'vishwaguru' and is also emerging as an AI hub, the former Union minister said, "The notion that we are a 'vishwaguru'... I personally believe nowadays that we should refrain from using this term. We are not 'vishwaguru' at present. We should aspire to be 'vishwaguru'." "Indeed, we were 'vishwaguru' at one time. However, the reality today is that we are not," he said.

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From this point of view, Sanskrit is very significant today, Joshi said, batting for greater promotion of the ancient language and its use in modern scientific pursuits, including quantum computing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)