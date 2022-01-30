India should be declared as Hindu nation: Seers at UP Dharma Sansad; watch video

Prayagraj: Scores of seers and saints camping at Magh Mela on the sandy banks of the river Ganga here on Saturday raised a demand for declaring India a Hindu nation, treating Subhash Chandra Bose as the first Prime Minister of the country and capital punishment for conversion which should be treated as treason.

At the same time, patriotic Muslims were declared part of the family and a decision to intensify their ‘homecoming’ campaign was also taken up at the Sant Sammelan organised by the steering committee of the Dharma Sansad at the Brahmarshi Ashram camp on Mahavir Marg of the tent city.



Chief guest Sumeru Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Swami Narendranand Saraswati said the government may not declare India as a Hindu nation, but all Hindus should start writing and speaking their country as “Hindu Rashtra”.

He further said, “Islamic jihad is a big threat to the humanity and the world. To crush it, the policy of China will have to be adopted and it can be stopped by imposing sanctions as China has done. Sanatani are the target of everyone and for this, it is necessary that the system of equal education and equal justice is implemented in the country.”

Jagadguru said that “Muslims are not a minority and action should be taken to withdraw their minority status”. “The life of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev should be included in the curriculum of schools. Provision should be made for capital punishment by keeping conversion in the category of treason.”

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti of Niranjani Akhada said when religious leaders spoke about their safety in Haridwar’s Dharma Sansad, they were put in jail.

President of Varanasi-based Shankracharya Parishad, Swami Anand Swaroop, said at the time of partition of the country, there were 9 crore Muslims and today their population is about 40 crore.

He alleged that there was pressure to stop the Sant Sammelan.



Swami Sindhu Sagar said Hindus have no hatred towards Muslims.

“Muslims like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam are respected,” he said.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:07 PM IST