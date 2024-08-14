 India Set To Celebrate Independence Day On Theme 'Viksit Bharat'; Video
India will celebrate its 78th Indpendence on Thursday, August 15. The theme set for this year is 'Viksit Bharat' marking the future development of the country.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
India will celebrate 78th Independence Day on Thursday | File Pic

India has geared up for its 78th Independence Day with preparations nationwide, including Prime Minister Modi's flag hoisting at Red Fort and delivering his 11th consecutive speech. The theme for this year is the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the future developments in the country.

The theme 'Viksit Bharat' reflects the government's ambitious vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, which will also mark a century of independence. The 'Viksit Bharat' theme also emphasises the importance of maximising the potential of each citizen to contribute to the nation’s progress.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Along the lines of motivating every citizen to participate in the Independence Day celebrations, the central government announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The campaign was announced by PM Narendra Modi in July's Mann ki Baat program to remember our national heroes.

He called upon all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. Modi highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops from August 13 to August 15.

Events and Celebrations

The prime minister has changed the profile picture on his social media making the start of Independence Day celebrations. As is tradition, the main Independence Day celebrations will take place at the Red Fort in Delhi. PM Modi will hoist the national flag at 7:30 AM, followed by a speech.

The event at Red Fort will be attended by over 4,000 special guests, selected from various sectors of society. These guests, who represent the pillars of a developed India, include farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged. Around 18,000 e-invitation cards have been issued, and the guests will be accompanied by family members.

