Updated on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:55 AM IST

India sees lowest COVID-19 tally in 154 days: 25,166 cases and 437 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Photo: Pixabay

India reported 25,166 COVID-19 cases and 437 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time 36,830 people recovered from the virus. With this being the country's lowest single day case tally in 154 days, the total number of active cases have now declined to 3.69 lakh (the lowest in 146 days). The recovery rate stands at 97.51%.


Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:55 AM IST

