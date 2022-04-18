India sees 90% jump in daily Covid cases

Mumbai: After a steady decline in the Covid cases for the past several weeks following the third surge in January-February this year due to the Omicron variant, India's daily Covid-19 infections witnessed a jump of 89.8% on Monday from Sunday's 1,150 cases with 2,183 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise from 0.31% on Sunday to 0.83% on Monday. The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.27% on Sunday to 0.32% on Monday.

With the recovery of 1,985 patients in the last 24 hours, the active cases saw a minor decline to 11,542 which account for 0.03% of the total cases. The total number of recoveries in the country since the onset of the pandemic stands at 4,25,10,773. The recovery rate remained at 98.76%. The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 5,21,965. As many as 2,61,440 samples were tested in the country during this period taking the total number of samples tested till date to 83.21 crore. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 2,66,459 vaccines were administered during the period. The total number of vaccines administered so far jumped to 1,86,54,94,355.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:33 PM IST