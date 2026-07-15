India Says 80-Year-Old UNSC Structure 'Ill-Equipped' For Global Challenges, Calls For Reforms | X - ANI

India has said the United Nations has failed to make meaningful progress on reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC), arguing that its 80-year-old structure is no longer equipped to deal with present-day global challenges. It also stressed the need to reform the international financial architecture to better serve developing countries.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, made the remarks while addressing the informal meeting of the General Assembly, Taking Stock of the Pact for the Future – Ministerial Roundtable Two: Making Multilateralism Fit for the Future, on Tuesday.

Security Council failing to address global conflicts

Parvathaneni said the UN's credibility has suffered because of the Security Council's inability to respond effectively to ongoing conflicts around the world, PTI reports.

“Public perception about the UN has changed adversely in the recent past, primarily due to the Security Council’s inability to meaningfully intervene in raging conflicts across different parts of the globe,” Parvathaneni said.

He added that the Security Council has failed to end the suffering of affected populations.

“The foundational principle for the establishment of the United Nations – maintenance of international peace and security – has therefore, been called to question,” he said.

India pushes for comprehensive UNSC reforms

The remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-29 at the UN headquarters.

Calling the current structure outdated, Parvathaneni said, “An eighty year old architecture designed for the 1940s is ill-equipped to address contemporary challenges. As a collective, the UN has not been able to move the needle on reforming the Security Council.”

He said discussions under the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) framework have largely been confined to prepared statements, with limited progress on reforms.

“This is untenable and must change.”

Reservations over Pact for the Future

India said the action points on the IGN included in the Pact for the Future were drafted by the then IGN co-chairs and not by the Pact's co-facilitators.

“India had significant reservations with regard to these action points. However, it was India’s constructive spirit that encouraged us to go along broadly with the Pact.”

Parvathaneni said meaningful multilateral reform must begin with institutions reflecting current global realities.

“For India, making multilateralism fit for the future begins with ensuring that global institutions reflect contemporary realities. This underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reform of the Security Council, the revitalisation of the General Assembly, and the stronger role for ECOSOC in advancing sustainable development in its three dimensions – economic, social and environmental,” Parvathaneni said.

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Financial institutions must better serve developing countries

India also called for reforms to the international financial architecture, saying it must better address the priorities of developing nations.

“Adequate, affordable and predictable financing remains indispensable for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. International financial institutions (IFIs) should become more representative, responsive and development-oriented, while preserving their mandates,” Parvathaneni said.

He added that India would continue to support genuine reforms of global governance institutions, including the UN Security Council and international financial institutions.

“Our joint endeavor must be to make these institutions fit for purpose, equipped to handle the present and future challenges of humanity,” Parvathaneni added.