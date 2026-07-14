India Launches Campaign For 2028-29 UNSC Seat, Highlights Maritime Security And Terror Financing | X - PTI

India will ensure that issues such as a free, open and rule-based maritime order, the safety of seafarers and countering terror financing receive the “attention they deserve” at the UN Security Council (UNSC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while launching India's official campaign for a non-permanent seat for the 2028-29 term.

Speaking at an event at the UN headquarters on Monday attended by ambassadors, diplomats and officials, Jaishankar said India is beginning its campaign at a time when the world is facing a "profound paradox".

"Never before has the world possessed such immense capabilities to advance human welfare at this scale. At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away,” he said, PTI reports.

India formally launches its campaign for United Nations Security Council 2028-2029. pic.twitter.com/RUnu1akAYe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 13, 2026

“To address this complexity, the United Nations must take the lead and the Security Council must show the way. Elections to its membership, consequently, assume great importance,” he further said.

India has served as a non-permanent member of the UNSC eight times, most recently during 2021-22.

India Outlines Priorities for UNSC Term

Jaishankar said India's approach to the UN is rooted in ‘SHANTI: Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity’ and outlined the country's priorities for the proposed term.

The priorities include being “a voice of the Global South, advancing reformed multilateralism, a future-ready peacekeeping, addressing threats posed due to misuse of AI, securing maritime commons, and countering terror financing”.

#WATCH | New York, United States: India has officially launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will unveil the campaign shortly for India’s bid to serve as a non-permanent member of… pic.twitter.com/7i8Vdk287K — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026

He said India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy amid global conflicts and tensions.

“We have sought to bridge differences, we have sought to find common ground. Our focus has been on mitigating the impact of these developments for the Global South.”

Highlighting India's contribution to UN peacekeeping, Jaishankar said the country currently has 4,300 personnel deployed across 10 of the 11 active UN peacekeeping missions.

“Few countries would have our experience in preparing peacekeeping to be future-ready,” he said.

On artificial intelligence, Jaishankar said India has proposed a human-centric vision that draws on both its technological capabilities and traditions.

“As a nation that has contributed to bridging the global digital divide, we stand equally committed in respect of AI.”

Focus on Maritime Security and Seafarers

Jaishankar said securing maritime commons has become increasingly important as global supply chains depend on uninterrupted maritime trade.

“The world is also increasingly focused on securing the maritime commons,” he said, adding that adherence to international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), remains essential.

“Our collective interest is in maintaining safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce,” he said, while stressing the need for countries with the necessary capabilities to cooperate in combating piracy.

Referring to recent developments in the Gulf, where several Indian seafarers have been killed in strikes and many others rescued as commercial vessels came under attack amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Jaishankar said, “The safety of seafarers is another major concern thrown up by developments in the Gulf.”

He said India has long been involved in search and rescue missions, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and capacity building, besides contributing to anti-piracy, counter-narcotics and anti-trafficking operations across the Indo-Pacific, the northern and southern Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Malacca Straits and the Gulf of Guinea.

“We will endeavour to ensure that these issues get the attention they deserve in the Security Council,” he said.

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Countering Terror Financing

Calling terrorism one of the world's most persistent challenges, Jaishankar said efforts must focus on cutting off its financial resources.

“For far too long, our efforts have concentrated on countering its symptoms, but that would only give us limited results unless we are focused on constricting its resource base. Our commitment is to concentrate on countering terror financing and encourage objective and evidence-based proposals for listing of terrorist groups,” he said.

Elections for the 2028-29 UNSC term will be held in June next year, with India and Tajikistan contesting the lone Asia-Pacific Group seat.

A special video played during the event highlighted India's growing global role and its campaign theme.

“For a world in disorder, one civilisation has always answered with a single word -- Shanti (peace),” the video says, as it showcases conflict, natural disasters and India's humanitarian and relief efforts.