'India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on world stage': Vladimir Putin extends warmest congratulations on independence day

Photo: Twitter/ Representative Image

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Indian leadership and its people on the occasion of its 76th Independence Day.

Highlighting India's importance in the world, he said, "Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda."

Putin also congratulated President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion and underscored Russian-Indian relations which are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership.

"Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas, effectively interacting within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures," read Putin's statement.

He also stressed people-t0-people ties between the two nations.

"I am sure that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the whole range of the productive interstate ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level," added the statement.

The Russian President further sincerely wished good health and success to the President Murmu and PM Modi, and extended happiness and prosperity to all citizens of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 12, 2021, launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to the anniversary of Independence.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time today from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same.