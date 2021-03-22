India reports 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily caseload since November 11

A single-day spike of 47,905 new infections were recorded on November 11. The country has been registering an increase in cases for the last 12 day continuously.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are exhibiting a steep rise in daily cases.

"Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours," read the press release by the Ministry yesterday.

"Seventeen States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh," informed Ministry yesterday.

However, as a sign of relief, the total COVID vaccination count has touched more than 4.5 crores (4,50,65,998), as per the Union Ministry today till 8 AM.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said no one should have any doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. He also urged everyone to take the vaccine doses without fear.

"No one should have any doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. I urge all to take the vaccine shots," said the Union Minister.

