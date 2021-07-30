India reports 44,230 COVID-19 cases and 555 deaths in last 24 hours

India's active COVID-19 tally continues to remain above the 4 lakh mark as the country reported 44,230 fresh cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per a Health Ministry update on Friday morning, 42,360 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now risen to 4,05,155.

In the meantime, India’s cumulative vaccine coverage has now surpassed 45 crore 55 lakh. As per the Health Ministry, nearly 47 lakh doses were administered yesterday.

