India reports 42,766 COVID-19 cases and 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 42,766 COVID-19 cases and 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 45,254 people recovered from the virus. As per a Health Ministry update on Saturday morning, there are now 4.55 lakh active cases in the country. The cumulative case tally since the pandemic began has now risen to 3,07,95,716.

The recovery rate has now increased to 97.20% while the weekly positivity rate presently stands at 2.34%. At the state level, active cases in Maharashtra and Kerala continue to remain above the one lakh mark.