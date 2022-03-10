India reports 4,184 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 4,184 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The government data shows that the active caseload of the country has risen to 44,488 at present which accounts for 0.10 per cent of total cases.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 104 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:14 AM IST