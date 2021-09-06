India reports 38,948 COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths in last 24 hours; Kerala's active tally now at 2.48 lakh

India reported 38,948 COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Monday morning also indicates that 43,903 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 4.04 lakh and consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.44%. Amid fears of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the active tally had recently crossed above the four lakh mark.

Kerala continues to lead the charts at the state level, with more than 2.48 lakh active cases. Over the last few days, as cases rose in India, a significant portion of the tally has stemmed from India. Indeed, from the 38,948 fresh cases and 219 deaths reported, Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths yesterday.

At the same time, COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to rise. Having hit the massive 1 crore daily jabs milestone recently, the Nationwide Vaccination Drive continues to gain momentum. Thus far, more than 68.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered. According to the dashboard data on the CoWIN website, over 16 crore people people have been fully vaccinated (have taken dose two) thus far.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:04 AM IST