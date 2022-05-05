India reports 3,275 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 3,275 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

India logged 3,275 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,719 and the overall tally to 4,30,91,393, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The data released showed that 55 fatalities -- 52 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,975.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.78 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 210 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,719.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,47,699, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.63 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:40 AM IST