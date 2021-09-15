e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 09:46 AM IST

India reports 27,176 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in last 24 hours; active tally drops to 3.51 lakh

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

Photo: Pixabay |

Advertisement

India reported 27,176 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Wednesday morning also indicates that 38,012 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 3.51 lakh.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 09:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal