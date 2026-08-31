India Rejects Hague Arbitration Award, Insists Indus Waters Treaty Remains Suspended | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a significant development on August 31, 2026, the Court of Arbitration (CoA) in The Hague issued two pivotal determinations in the ongoing Indus Waters dispute between Pakistan and India. The tribunal delivered an Award on the Status of the Indus Waters Treaty concerning India's controversial decision to place the decades-old agreement "in abeyance," alongside an Order on Interim Measures addressing Pakistan's concerns over the Ratle Hydro-Electric Plant.

The unanimous ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) delivered a clear message: India's April 2025 decision to suspend the treaty following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack does not legally suspend or terminate the agreement. The tribunal firmly rejected all grounds cited by New Delhi including sovereignty claims and allegations of material breachfinding insufficient justification under either the treaty's own provisions or customary international law.

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Treaty Remains Fully Operational, Court Rules

The arbitration panel held that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 remains fully in force, requiring India to continue observing all its obligations, particularly those governing the design and operation of hydroelectric projects on the Western Rivers the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

On the Ratle project dispute, the Court imposed limited interim restrictions on certain concreting work until shortly after the Neutral Expert's expected final decision, anticipated around July 2027. However, the tribunal declined several other measures that Pakistan had sought, striking a measured balance in its interim orders.

India's Firm Rejection

New Delhi has unequivocally rejected the latest award, maintaining its consistent position that the CoA was "illegally constituted." Indian officials have repeatedly argued that technical disputes should follow the sequential Neutral Expert process outlined in the treaty itself, rather than proceeding through parallel arbitration proceedings.

An official statement reaffirmed that India does not recognize the tribunal's legitimacy and treats all its proceedings, awards, and decisions as null and void. The government reiterated that the treaty's suspension initiated in April 2025 after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir will remain in effect until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably" ends support for cross-border terrorism.

Historical Context of the Dispute

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, represents one of the most enduring water-sharing agreements in modern history. It allocates the Eastern Rivers primarily to India and the Western Rivers primarily to Pakistan, while permitting limited Indian uses including run-of-river hydropower development under strict conditions.

The current arbitration stems from Pakistan's challenges to the design of India's Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. A parallel Neutral Expert process continues alongside the arbitration, creating a complex legal landscape that both nations interpret differently.

Widening Divergence in Positions

This latest CoA award marks another chapter in the escalating dispute, with India maintaining its suspension stance while Pakistan views the rulings as affirmation that the treaty remains binding and operational. India has not participated in the CoA proceedings, citing jurisdictional objections from the outset.

As the situation stands, the two nuclear-armed neighbors remain at an impasse, with the future of water-sharing under the 1960 treaty hanging in the balance. The international community watches closely as this critical agreement often described as a cornerstone of regional stability faces its most severe test in six decades.