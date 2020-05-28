India rejects Donald Trump’s offer

New Delhi: Predictably, India has ruled out any need for arbitration in its border standoff with China. Responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate or arbitrate between the two sides, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday underscored that India is “engaged with the Chinese side,’’ both militarily and diplomatically, to peacefully resolve the matter.

The two nations have also signed several protocols on maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border, it was pointed out. But even as Indian troops have adopted a very responsible approach towards border management and were strictly following protocols - - scrupulously following the guidance provided by the leadership – New Delhi remains firm in its resolve to preserve the country’s sovereignty and national security.

Trump's unexpected offer came on a day when China assumed an apparently conciliatory posture by saying that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable." Trump had previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a proposal which was rejected by New Delhi.