Coronavirus: IndiGo’s 12 passengers test positive

A total of 12 asymptomatic passengers who travelled in four flights of IndiGo have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said on Thursday. These included three passengers who travelled on the DelhiJammu flight on Tuesday, six on Bengaluru-Coimbatore flight on Wednesday, two on DelhiCoimbatore flight on Wednesday and one passenger who was on Bengaluru-Madurai flight on Wednesday.

Since domestic passenger flights resumed on Monday, 16 passengers of three different airlines have tested positive. The asymptomatic passenger who travelled from Bangalore to Madurai on May 27, 2020, was found to be positive during the mandatory testing at the quarantine facility in Madurai.

The passenger had observed all precautionary measures, including wearing face mask, face shield and gloves. The aircraft operating these flights were immediately disinfected as per protocol, the airline said in a statement. The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and the airline is in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines.

SpiceJet had said on Wednesday that two of its passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on Monday had tested positive. Air India had stated on Wednesday that a passenger who was on an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana tested positive for coronavirus and a total of 41 people, including five crew members, had been quarantined.

Six passengers who flew from Chennai to Salem in Tamil Nadu also tested positive on Thursday. Yet again, all those who tested positive were asymptomatic and their copassengers have been quarantined. Among those who tested positive is a government doctor who works at a hospital in Chennai.