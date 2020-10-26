India records 45,149 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate crosses 90% mark

India's daily COVID-19 caseload continue to drop, even as the recovery rate crossed the 90% mark. As per the daily bulletin shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday morning, India at present has 653717 active cases. Over the last 24 hours, the country recorded 45,149. This has taken India's total tally to 79,09,960.
At the same time, the country recorded 480 new deaths, which takes the toll to 1,19,014. The total number of people who have been cured thus far now stands at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges occurring in the last 24 hours.
"India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against #COVID19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far," the Health Ministry tweeted on Monday, sharing the COVID-19 case trends from mid-March to mid-October.
According to the government's COVID-19 tracker, as of 8 am on October 26, 8.26% of the total cases recorded in the country were still active. With more than 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra ranks the highest by total number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and then Karnataka. In Maharashtra, over 1.41 lakh cases remain active.
At the same time, ICMR Delhi has stated that 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested up to October 25, 2020. A total of 9,39,309 samples were tested on October 25, 2020.
Globally India continues to rank second by volume of cases. As per the tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, the US leads the list with more than 8.63 million positive cases recorded till date.
