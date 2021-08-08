India records 39,070 new COVID-19 cases, 491 fatalities in last 24 hours

India recorded a single-day rise of 39,070 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The active cases in the country have declined to 4,06,822 and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.39 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

A decrease of 5,331 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 13 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,99,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

To continue its battle against COVID-19, the country ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity substantially to 48 crore tests so far.

The Ministry also said that 17,22,221 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 to 48,00,39,185.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 50.68 crore (50,68,10,492) under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.