India gets 5th COVID-19 vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's single dose jab is approved for emergency usage

India got it's fifth COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday as Johnson & Johnson's jab was approved for emergency usage. The development comes less than a day after the US pharma giant said that it had applied for authorisation of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen to the Government of India.

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against COVID-19," read a tweet from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

As per a statement from the company's India spokesperson, the single dose vaccine will be made available to all individuals above the age of 18. The vaccine will be brought to India through a collaboration with Biological E Limited. It is however not clear when exactly the vaccine will become available to the general populace.