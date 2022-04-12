India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO gives nod, says PM Modi; inaugurates hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat via video conferencing.

After inaugurating the hostel and education complex, PM Modi said: "The development of Gujarat is necessary for the development of India."

PM Modi also said that during his talk with US President Joe Biden, he offered to supply India's food stock to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accords permission.

Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine), PM Modi said after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat via video link.

"Today the world is facing an uncertain situation as nobody is getting what they want. Petrol, oil and fertilizers are hard to procure as all the doors are getting closed. Everybody wants to secure their stocks after this (Russia-Ukraine) war began," PM Modi said.

"The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," PM Modi said.

"We already have enough food for our people but our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world. However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission and we can supply food to the world," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tuesday, April 12, 2022