'INDIA Placed Very Well In Taking On BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kohima, Nagaland, Tuesday, January 16, 2024. | PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA bloc will emerge as the winner of the upcoming crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024. Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its third day, made the comments on Tuesday during a press conference in Kohima, Nagaland.

"I see the INDIA alliance is placed very well in taking on the BJP in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls). The Yatra is an ideological Yatra, it is designed to place certain issues on the table - frankly to place on the table a huge amount of injustice that is taking place in this country," the senior Congress leader said. "There is an election campaign ... We will fight that campaign ... There will be an election process and will take part in the process but the Yatra is to place certain ideas on the table firmly in front of the people of India."

As Gandhi expressed hope of the INDIA bloc winning the general assembly elections, the alliance parties are currently in talks about seat sharing. While there have been reports about possible rifts between the parties over the seat sharing; the Congress leader maintained on Tuesday that the talks have been going well within the parties and that he was confident that matters would be resolved.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that while Modi made promises to people, he failed to fulfil them. The Congress leader also stated that Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will place some ideas on table and it was an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'divisive' vision.

Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge kickstarted the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal district in Manipur. The journey aboard the yatra bus commenced with Gandhi engaging in conversations with the public, highlighting key social concerns. Covering a span of 15 states, the yatra is slated to conclude in Mumbai on March 20, covering a distance of 6,700 km. Its primary focus is to tackle issues such as unemployment, inflation, and social justice.