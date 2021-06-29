India overtakes US in COVID-19 vaccination, administers more than 32 crore doses in 163 days

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India is leading in administering COVID-19 vaccines in the world. So far India has administered around 32 crore vaccine doses that too in just 163 days as compared to the United States which took 193 days to reach the same benchmark.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that a total of 27.27crore people have been covered with the first dose of vaccine and 5.84 crore with the second dose of vaccine.

Talking about covid-19 situation, he said that there has been a continuous decline in cases since India reported a peak, including a progressive decrease in cases in districts. The current recovery rate of India stands at 96.9%.

More than 52.76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on June 28, the Union Health Ministry's latest report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 32.90 crore.

On the 164th day of the vaccination drive on June 28, 41.24 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 11.52 lakh people were given their second dose.