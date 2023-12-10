 INDIA Opposition Bloc's Fourth Meeting To Be Held In Delhi On December 19
The information was provided by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
INDIA Opposition Bloc parties meeting | X

New Delhi: The fourth meeting of the leaders of INDIA bloc parties will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 in New Delhi at 3 pm.

This would be the first meeting of the Opposition alliance parties formed to take on the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections after Congress' defeat in the states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Though Congress won in Telangana, it's inability to win in Madhya Pradesh and retain Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan came as a huge blow to the party and the prospects of alliance in the Hindi heartland.

The Opposition parties are now expected to brainstorm how to stop the BJP juggernaut and prevent the Narendra Modi led BJP led NDA government from storming back to power for the third time in 2024 general elections.

article-image

