India Makes History As All-Women Tri-Services Crew Becomes First To Complete Maritime Circumnavigation Sailing On Indegenously-Built IASV Triveni |

Mumbai: History came full circle under the shadow of the iconic Gateway of India as nine women officers from India’s Army, Navy and Air Force stepped back onto dry land, completing an epic 314-day voyage around the globe. These female officers made history as the first-ever tri-service all-women team to accomplish a complete maritime circumnavigation, sailing aboard the indigenously built Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.

Vessel covered 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans and three Great Capes

IASV Triveni departed from Mumbai on September 11, 2025, on ​the ambitious expedition titled ‘Samudra Pradakshina’. It logged nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four major oceans, covering Australia’s Fremantle, New Zealand’s Lyttelton, Argentina’s Buenos Aires, South Africa’s Cape Town and returned back to Mumbai on Wednesday. The crew met every rigorous international benchmark for true circumnavigation, which includes crossing all meridians of longitude, navigating the Equator twice, transiting the international date line and rounding up the three treacherous Great Capes – Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn, and the Cape of Good Hope.

​The voyage was defined by sheer grit, particularly during their passage through the notorious Drake Passage and the rounding of South America's Cape Horn – widely regarded as the Everest of ocean sailing. By conquering these punishing, storm-swept waters, all nine officers earned induction into the prestigious fraternity of Cape Horners.

Indigenous vessel acted as floating embassy during diplomatic port calls

​The 50-foot IASV Triveni itself stood out as a proud symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Built indigenously, the vessel endured extreme oceanic weather without missing a beat, proving the reliability of India’s domestic engineering and shipbuilding capabilities. ​During diplomatic port calls in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and South Africa, the vessel acted as a "floating embassy," projecting Indian maritime heritage, military professionalism, and soft power abroad.

The expedition was officially flagged-in on Wednesday during a high-profile hybrid ceremony at the Gateway of Indiia. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani and the top leadership of the three Armed Services, presided over the event virtually from New Delhi. On the ground in Mumbai, senior military commanders, foreign defence delegates, veterans, and emotional family members gathered at the waterfront to give the officers a rousing hero's welcome.

Rajnath Singh hails Nari Shakti and tri-service synergy achievement

The Defence Minister described the expedition as a testament to India's Nari Shakti and a symbol of the nation's resolve, a proof of the effectiveness of tri-service synergy. “The crew has proven that human courage is mightier than any storm. The crew has made every Indian woman proud and showcased that Indian women do not wait for opportunity, they create one. History will remember this expedition as the proof of India's defence integration and unity,” said Singh.

​Beyond breaking barriers for Nari Shakti, the mission served as a live demonstration of seamless jointness among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Preparing for over two years prior to launch, the crew lived and operated as a single cohesive unit for nearly a year at sea, offering a blueprint for integrated military operations.

The crew's leader Lt. Col. Anuja Varudkar said, “We embarked on the expedition as officers from separate forces but came back together as Team Triveni. Although our uniforms are different but our duty and dedication towards the nation is the same.”