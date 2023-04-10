India logs 5,880 new COVID-19 infections; active caseload crosses 35,000 mark | File

India has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, with the country reporting 5,880 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

As a result, the country's active caseload has increased to 35,199.

Nationwide drill planned

A nationwide drill is planned for today and tomorrow to assess public and private hospital emergency preparedness in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The drill will be overseen by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar.

During last week's review meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya asked state health ministers to remain vigilant and check the readiness of health facilities.

Regardless of the new variants, he stated that the five-step strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID-Appropriate Behavior' remains the tried and tested strategy for COVID management.