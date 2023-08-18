India Is Like Syria, Says PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti | Photo Credit: PTI

Srinagar: The situation in the country now is comparable to that in Syria and Pakistan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday. Mufti highlighted the “spate of violence” in India and said “people are taking up guns and killing each other”.

This is something that the country had not seen so far, she contended. “You can see the amount of hatred they are spreading everywhere. Ordinary people are ready to take up guns to kill each other. This is something we have seen in Pakistan. This is something that is happening in Syria. There they kill people shouting Allahu Akbar. Here we kill even as we raise religious slogans. What is the difference?” she asked in an interview with India Today.

Mufti also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the country to such a pass and said that “ultimately love will prevail over hatred”.