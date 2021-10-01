'India is emerging as a global economic hub': Union Minister Piyush Goyal at launch of India Pavillion at Dubai Expo 2020; watch video

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Speaking at the launch, the Union Minister said India is emerging as a global economic hub. "From launching the world’s most cost-effective space mission to producing the world’s first DNA-based vaccine, India is voicing its capabilities to the world. Riding high on reforms across all sectors, India is emerging as a global economic hub," Goyal said.

Speaking about India's assistance to the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, Goyal said, "India did not view the pandemic through a narrow prism of a national crisis but converted it into an opportunity to reform, perform and transform the country. With our belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we assisted other nations with medicines and vaccines."

Inviting investors to India, the Union Minister said, "As you consider coming to India, as you decide to invest in India-in its ideas&its skilled people, you stand to profit &enjoy all the glorious offerings that India provides. Let's grow together, change together, transform together."

The Union Minister, at the launch, said the India Pavilion symbolises the pride, potential and power of Indian citizens living around the globe. It tells a story of aspiration, serves as a symbol of audacity and invitation to the world, he added. "You can bet on India and you will certainly win," he further said.

Meanwhile, terming India as a "land of opportunities", Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Dubai Expo 2020 said that there is an opportunity to discover and progress as it offers maximum growth.

Delivering a message virtually at the Expo, PM Modi said today's India is one of the most open countries in the world.

"Open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment. That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation," he said.

The Prime Minister invited the people to explore business and investment opportunities in India.

"Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia. There is an opportunity to discover, the opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister also called Dubai Expo a historic event and said this will go long way, in further building India's relations with UAE.

"This is a historic expo. It is the first one to be held in the middle east, Africa, and South Asia region. India is participating with one of the largest Pavillion in this expo. I am sure, the Expo will go long way, in further building our deep and historic relations with UAE," he said.

Pitching India as a destination for investment, PM Modi said that India also offers you maximum growth. "Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he said.

He said that India is a powerhouse of talent. "Our country is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation. Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups," he added.

"Let us make the world a much better place to live with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," PM Modi said.

