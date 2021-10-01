Dubai Expo 2020 | India is a land of opportunities, come and invest in our nation: PM Modi at launch of India Pavilion; watch video

At the launch of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country is making advances in the world of technology, research, and innovation.

PM Modi said his government, in the last seven years, has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth. "Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and startups," he said.

Speaking at the launch of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, the Prime Minister said, "India is participating with one of the largest pavillion in this Expo. I am sure that this Expo will go a long way in further building our deep and historical relations with UAE and Dubai."

PM Modi said India nas now become one of the most open countries in world--open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment.

"There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner and opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he added.

Terming India as the land of opportunities, PM Modi invited investors to "come and invest in our nation".

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday.

The inaugural began with the sounds of the Conch (Shankh) by Nathu Lal Solanki family on the steps of the India Pavilion heralding an auspicious beginning.

Underlining the strong support shown by India and the UAE for each other during the pandemic, Goyal said both the countries have shared interest and they are not in competition.

"UAE and India have shared interest. We are not in competition, we complement each other. UAE investors and its leaders are very positive about doing business and expanding trade with India," said Goyal.

Goyal on Friday said Dubai Expo 2020 is an opportunity to showcase India's potential.

(With ANI inputs)

