India Invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman After Swearing-In, Separate BRICS Invite Sent: MEA | VIDEO

India on Tuesday clarified that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman received two separate invitations from New Delhi a formal bilateral invitation following his swearing-in earlier this year and another to attend the outreach session of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi in India's capacity as the current BIMSTEC chair.

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a formal invitation to visit India was extended to Rahman when he assumed office in February 2026.

Separate BRICS Invitation As BIMSTEC Chair

Jaiswal further clarified that India had also invited the Bangladesh Prime Minister to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held in New Delhi.

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He said the invitation was extended in India's capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC and was in line with the standard practice followed by BRICS for its outreach sessions.

"As far as the BRICS Summit is concerned, India has separately extended an invitation to him in its capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit... The invitation has been extended as per the standard practice followed by BRICS for outreach sessions. Other heads of regional groups have also been invited in a similar manner," Jaiswal said.

The clarification came amid questions over India's engagement with Bangladesh's BNP-led government following Tarique Rahman's assumption of office earlier this year.

India-Myanmar Border Talks Ongoing

Responding to a separate question on India-Myanmar relations, the MEA spokesperson said discussions are continuing over portions of the bilateral border that remain unresolved.

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"There are certain areas on the border between the two countries that are yet to be settled, and discussions on those particular sectors are ongoing between the two sides," Jaiswal said.

His remarks come as India and Myanmar continue to engage on border management, connectivity projects and regional security issues amid the ongoing situation in Myanmar.