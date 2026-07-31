Supreme Court Directs Centre To Appoint MEA Nodal Officer For Families Of Indians Killed Or Missing In Russia-Ukraine War

Supreme Court directed the Centre to appoint an MEA nodal officer to assist families of Indians killed, missing or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 31, 2026: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with the families of Indian nationals who have died, gone missing or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The court also asked the ministry to facilitate DNA matching of family members with mortal remains and ensure that bereaved families receive the necessary support.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan heard a petition concerning Indian nationals who were allegedly duped by travel agents into joining the Russian military.

The plea sought the return of mortal remains, compensation for affected families and a coordinated mechanism to assist them. After hearing submissions from the petitioner's counsel and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, the court issued a series of directions.

Court Directs Coordinated Support

The court directed the MEA to appoint a designated nodal officer and share the official's contact details with the families of Indian nationals who had travelled to Russia and later died or were injured.

It also instructed the ministry to arrange DNA tests for family members of those killed and, after a successful match, ensure that the mortal remains are handed over to their families without delay, PTI reported.

The Bench further directed the MEA to provide bereaved families with details of the documents required to claim compensation from the Russian government. It also said that all relevant information and updates should be shared with the families in their vernacular language.

Stressing the need for timely action, the court asked the ministry to expedite the process of returning mortal remains so that last rites can be performed without unnecessary delays.

The Supreme Court also directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and State Legal Services Authorities to assist families in securing the mortal remains of their relatives and pursuing compensation claims.

It further asked the government to ensure that families receive receipts and other relevant documents related to compensation and the delivery of mortal remains.

Government Shares Latest Figures

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General informed the court that, according to the latest information, 219 Indians had fought in the war and 51 had died. She also said that 20 people had been brought back to India.

In its order, the court noted that more than 200 Indians, mostly from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, had travelled to Russia in 2024-25 after being promised jobs in sectors such as hospitality.

However, it was alleged that travel agents duped them, their passports and other documents were seized upon reaching Russia, and they were subsequently enrolled in the Russian Army and sent to war zones.

The court observed that while the mortal remains of several victims had been brought back after verification, many families were still awaiting compensation.

The Bench disposed of the petition after issuing its directions.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

According to an earlier status report filed by the Centre, around 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces during the conflict. The government informed the court that sustained diplomatic engagement with the Russian Federation had resulted in the release of 139 Indians from their military contracts.

The Centre also said that DNA samples of immediate family members of 21 individuals had already been collected and shared with Russian authorities to help identify mortal remains and trace those still missing.

It added that since February 2024, it has repeatedly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Russia for employment linked to the conflict and has initiated action against illegal recruitment networks and trafficking syndicates accused of sending Indians to the war zone on false promises.

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The government maintained that diplomatic, consular and humanitarian efforts to trace missing Indians, secure their release and facilitate their repatriation are continuing.

The Supreme Court's directions underline the need for a coordinated and compassionate response, ensuring that affected families receive timely assistance while efforts to bring back the remaining Indians continue.

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