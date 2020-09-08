India in elite missile club

New Delhi: India has successfully flight tested hypersonic technology that will clear the decks for development of missiles travelling at six times the speed of sound.

In laymans terms, the hypersonic missile with scramjet engine will have the capacity to travel at more than two kilometres per second. The project should fructify in five years.

With this successful demonstration, the country enters an elite club and becomes a member of the hypersonic regime. India is the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to secure this technology.