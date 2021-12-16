'India has always attached highest priority to its friendship with B'desh': Prez Ram Nath Kovind on 50th anniversary of Liberation of Bangladesh

President Ram Nath Kovind on 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh said that India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh and that New Delhi remains committed to doing all it can to help realise the full potential of its friendship with Dhaka.

Addressing the Victory Day celebrations, President Kovind said that the 1971 Liberation War, struggle for freedom has a special place in the hearts of every Indian adding, "I bring you festive greetings from your 1.3 billion brothers and sisters in India."

"India has always attached highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh. We remain committed to doing all we can to help realise the full potential of our friendship with Bangladesh," he said.

"Like millions of Indians of my generation, we were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of the people of Bangladesh," the prez added.

Further he said, “History will always bear witness to this unique foundation of our friendship, forged in the people’s war that liberated." "Veterans of that war...are living testimony to the power of faith & friendship, which can move mountains," Kovind added.

He said that the world learnt a valuable lesson that the will of the majority of people cannot be subjugated by any force, however brutal.

Indeed, seldom has humanity witnessed sacrifices on a scale so epic as during the 1971 war of liberation, he said.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 07:16 PM IST