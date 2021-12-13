President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, other political leaders pay tribute to security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders paid tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

"I pay homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy - Parliament House - in the cowardly terrorist attack. Your unparalleled valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Pralhad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, tweeted, "On the 20th anniversary of the attack on India's Parliament, we offer tributes to the martyrs who died protecting lives. India will forever be grateful to the bravehearts for displaying exceptional valour in protecting the nation."

December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident.The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:39 AM IST