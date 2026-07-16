India Directs Shipowners To Keep Indian Seafarers Off Strait Of Hormuz Amid US-Iran Tensions

India has advised shipping companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice | Representational Image

New Delhi, July 16: India has directed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, following a sharp rise in security risks amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran.

The directive, issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Wednesday, comes after two Indian seafarers were killed in separate attacks on commercial vessels in the region over the past three days. India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 3 lakh sailors working on ships across the globe, according to government data.

Safety Takes Centre Stage

In its order dated July 15, 2026, the DGMA asked shipping companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

"Companies are directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders," the regulator said in its notice.

The DGMA said recent attacks on commercial vessels had significantly increased the risks for seafarers operating in the conflict-hit region. It added that, in view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf, enhanced precautionary measures were necessary to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on ships operating in the area.

The regulator also instructed masters of vessels to remain alert to the evolving security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, while continuously monitoring navigational warnings.

The notice further said that the DGMA would continue to closely monitor developments and remained committed to protecting the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers.

Deaths Trigger Diplomatic Response

The advisory follows the deaths of two Indian nationals in separate attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the growing dangers in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Rohan Kumar, 31, from Bihar's Gopalganj district, was killed in missile attacks on two Emirati oil tankers, MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah, in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Sameer Saurabh confirmed Kumar's death and said an official had been sent to the family to complete the paperwork required to repatriate his body.

In a separate incident, Herambh Karmarkar, 30, from Pune, went missing after an attack on the cargo vessel MV GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman. He was later confirmed dead by the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

"We express our deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the commercial vessel MV GFS Galaxy on 12 July 2026," the mission said in a post on X.

The incidents have also prompted a diplomatic response. On Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, where Joint Secretary Anand Prakash, who handles the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division, lodged a strong protest over the attacks.

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Security Concerns Intensify

The government's latest advisory reflects growing concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region. With tensions between the US and Iran showing little sign of easing, India has chosen to prioritise the safety of its seafarers while keeping a close watch on developments in one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.

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