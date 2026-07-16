DGMA Advises Indian Seafarers Against Sailing Through Hormuz Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has issued an advisory asking ship owners, ship managers and recruitment agencies to temporarily avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing increased security risks in the Gulf region.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, comes after a series of attacks on merchant vessels operating in and around the Persian Gulf, with some incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers.

The maritime regulator said the safety, security and welfare of Indian crew members, along with the protection of Indian vessels, remain its highest priority.

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The DGMA highlighted recent attacks involving merchant ships, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT, which have increased concerns over the safety of commercial shipping operations in the region.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures," the regulator said.

The advisory also directed masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters to maintain strict security measures.

Ships have been instructed to closely monitor navigational warnings, security updates and advisories issued by relevant authorities.

The DGMA further asked vessels to comply with all applicable safety protocols under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, which lays down security standards for ships and ports involved in international trade.

For emergency assistance, Indian seafarers and vessels operating in the region have been advised to contact the DGMA Communication Centre or the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, handling a significant portion of global oil and gas shipments.

The recent escalation of tensions in the Gulf has disrupted shipping activity and raised concerns over the safety of crews and commercial vessels.

The DGMA’s advisory is aimed at reducing risks for Indian maritime workers until the security situation improves and further directions are issued.