India Declares July 13 National Mourning Over Demise Of Qatar's Former Amir Sheikh Hamad | X

New Delhi, July 12: India declared one day of national mourning on July 13 following the demise of Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away earlier on Sunday.

"The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, 13 July 2026, as a mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day," read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

PM Modi pays tribute

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the demise of Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, noting that he was a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity and was a true friend of India.

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi posted on X.

نشعر بحزن عميق لوفاة الأمير الوالد لدولة قطر، صاحب السمو الشيخ حمد بن خليفة آل ثاني.

​لقد كان قائداً صاحب رؤية، قاد قطر إلى مستويات عظيمة من التطور والازدهار. ونتذكره أيضاً كصديق حقيقي تشرفت بلقائه خلال زيارتي الأخيرة لقطر في فبراير 2024.

​أقدم خالص التعازي لأمير قطر، صاحب السمو… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2026

Sheikh Hamad’s legacy

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, when he handed over the reins of leadership to his son Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. During his reign, Qatar witnessed massive economic, social and cultural development, and the country extended its status among the Arab and international community, according to Amiri Diwan's statement.

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