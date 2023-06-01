India conducts successful training launch of Agni-1 ballistic missile

file photo/wiki

India achieved a significant milestone as it successfully conducted a training launch of the Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, said Bharat Bhushan Babu, the Principal Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

The missile demonstrated its capability to hit targets with exceptional precision, marking a major achievement for the country's defense capabilities.

The training launch proved to be a resounding success, validating all operational and technical parameters of the Agni-1 missile.

A PIB press release said, "A successful training launch of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on June 01, 2023. The missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile."