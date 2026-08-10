India Condemns Defacement Of Embassy In Slovenia, Seeks Action Against Those Responsible

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Monday condemned the defacement of its embassy premises in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by what it described as “anti-India elements” and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken up the matter “strongly” with Slovenian authorities in New Delhi and Ljubljana. The incident has drawn a firm response from India, with New Delhi stressing the responsibility of authorities to protect diplomatic premises.

India Invokes Vienna Convention

“We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements,” the MEA said in a statement.

Citing the Vienna Convention, the ministry stressed that diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected.

“Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana, so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable,” the MEA said, Hindustan Times reports.

The statement underlines the seriousness with which India views the incident, particularly as it involved its diplomatic premises in another country.

MEA Flags ‘Hateful Propaganda’

The MEA also called upon law enforcement authorities “elsewhere” to take note of what it described as “hateful propaganda and disinformation” being spread by such groups.

Some pro-Khalistani elements are believed to have been involved in the incident, though the information provided does not indicate whether their involvement has been officially established.

The episode puts the focus on the protection of diplomatic missions and India’s concerns over groups it says are spreading anti-India propaganda abroad. By raising the issue with Slovenian authorities in both capitals, New Delhi has made clear that it expects action and accountability over the defacement.