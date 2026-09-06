India Co-Sponsors UN Resolution Declaring Nov 27 International Day Against Child Marriage | AI

India has co-sponsored a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly declaring Nov 27 every year as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the Sierra Leone-led resolution, titled International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, by consensus on Friday. India was among around 70 nations backing the initiative.

Nov 27 Coincides With India's Campaign

The date holds significance for India as the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat, or Child Marriage Free India, campaign was launched on Nov 27, 2024. The initiative aims to reduce the prevalence of child marriage by 10% by 2026 and make India child marriage-free by 2030.

The campaign for a dedicated international day was also championed by Sierra Leone's First Lady and President of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) Fatima Maada Bio and Just Rights for Children (JRC) founder Bhuwan Ribhu, who initiated the international call for such an observance.

“Today marks the beginning of the end, where the world has spoken in one voice - No More...This is the beginning where the world has spoken. Now is the time for action, we should act. From 27th November, the action begins,” Ribhu told PTI after the resolution was adopted.

In March 2026, Ribhu reiterated his call for a UN resolution during an address at the United Nations in the presence of international leaders, including Maada Bio, who also supported the initiative.

Resolution Calls For National Action Plans

The resolution encourages UN Member States to develop and implement holistic, multisectoral national strategies and action plans to eliminate child, early and forced marriage.

It calls on countries to invest in quality education for all girls, including programmes that enable married girls and young women to continue or return to education. It also seeks greater empowerment of women and girls as a key preventive measure.

The resolution recognises child, early and forced marriage as a “harmful practice” that violates, abuses or impairs human rights. It says the practice disproportionately affects women and girls, particularly those in vulnerable situations, while threatening their education, health, economic opportunities and full enjoyment of human rights.

Ribhu said governments must now take decisive action through comprehensive laws, adequately funded national action plans and accountable institutions. He also called for the participation of children, faith and community leaders, government agencies, police and law enforcement authorities in efforts to dismantle the ecosystem that perpetuates child marriage.

JRC Calls Adoption A Significant Milestone

JRC described the resolution's adoption as a significant milestone in the global campaign against child marriage and in recognising the practice as a crime and a form of child sexual abuse.

The global child rights network works to end child exploitation and ensure children can have a safe, healthy and dignified childhood regardless of geography. According to JRC, the network has prevented or stopped more than 550,000 child marriages since 2023.

Maada Bio Highlights Impact On Girls

Addressing the General Assembly before the resolution was adopted, Maada Bio said child, early and forced marriage remained one of the most persistent barriers to gender equality, human rights and sustainable development.

"It undermines girls' education. It threatens their health and well-being. It increases their exposure to violence, exploitation, and abuse. It limits their economic opportunity, perpetuates intergenerational poverty, and it prevents millions of girls from fully contributing to the social and economic development of their society,” she said.

“When a girl is forced into marriage, we not only take away childhood, we take away choices, we take away opportunities, and too often, we take away the future she could have helped build for her family, her community, and her country.”

Maada Bio said the support of countries co-sponsoring the resolution “sends a powerful message to girls everywhere: their rights, dignity, and future are not negotiable.”