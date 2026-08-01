India-China Resume Nathu La Border Trade After 6 Years, Reviving Historic Silk Route

In a major step towards improving ties, border trade between India and China resumed via Sikkim's Nathu La Pass on Saturday after a six-year hiatus, signalling renewed economic engagement between the two neighbours following years of strained relations.

Border trade through the Nathu La Pass was first launched on July 6, 2006, but was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The revival of trade marks a positive sign in bilateral engagement between Beijing and New Delhi.

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"The reopening of border trade through Nathu La is a significant development for Sikkim. It will help revive economic activities, benefit registered traders, and strengthen traditional cross-border trade through this historic route," an official said, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Under mutually agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), border trade will operate for six months, from May to November, with both countries trading the existing list of 36 approved items from Monday to Thursday.

The infrastructure at the Nathu La Integrated Check Post, which had suffered due to years of closure and severe Himalayan winters, has been renovated and restored to full operational status. Security has also been beefed up for the reopening.

Historic route restored

After the 1962 India-China War, the route was closed for 44 years before reopening in July 2006. But after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, trade and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra across Nathu La were halted.

Boost for Sikkim traders

For Sikkim, the return of cross-border commerce is expected to benefit traders and businesses in the border region.