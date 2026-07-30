China Backs India For ‘Successful’ BRICS Summit, Silent On Xi Jinping’s Attendance

China expressed support for India's BRICS Summit while declining to confirm whether President Xi Jinping would attend | AI Generated Image

Beijing, July 30, 2026: China on Thursday expressed support for India’s efforts to host a successful BRICS summit but did not confirm whether President Xi Jinping would attend the meeting scheduled for September 12-13.

“BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing.

“China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation. We support this year’s chair, India, in making the BRICS Summit a complete success,” she said.

On BRICS cooperation, Mao added that BRICS serves as an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. China attaches high importance to and takes an active part in BRICS cooperation. We support India, the chair country, in successfully… https://t.co/61loRsf9mf — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 30, 2026

However, when asked whether Xi would attend the summit, Mao declined to provide details.

“For the specifics you mentioned, I have no information to share at the moment,” she said.

BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 with the inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE. Indonesia became the latest member in 2025.

Misri, Hua Discuss Bilateral Ties

Responding to questions on Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to China this week, Mao said he held discussions with Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying on a broad range of bilateral issues.

"They exchanged views on delivering on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepening political mutual trust, advancing exchanges and cooperation in various areas, properly handling differences and disputes, and promoting the sound and steady development of China-India relations," she said.

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Meeting Held Under Bilateral Dialogue Mechanism

Misri, who previously served as India's Ambassador to China, met Hua on Monday during his two-day visit.

Mao said the meeting took place under the Vice Minister-Foreign Secretary mechanism between the two countries.

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